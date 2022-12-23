New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, subsidiary Soft Sheen, Namaste Laboratories and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Disparti Law Group and Douglas & London, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07227, Sanders v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

December 23, 2022, 2:22 PM