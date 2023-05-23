New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint was brought on behalf of a licensed guard who claims that she was forced to resign in retaliation for being subjected to hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on gender. The suit pursues claims against Harvard Protection Services LLC, Anthony Pettaway and Joel Pichardo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04250, Sanders v. Harvard Protection Services, LLC. et al.

Business Services

May 23, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Torie Sanders

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Anthony Pettaway

Harvard Protection Services, LLC.

Officer Joel Pichardo

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination