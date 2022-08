New Suit

The Cochran Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in California Eastern District Court against Kern County and certain high-ranking officers of its police force. The suit was brought on behalf of Troy Sanders, who claims he served four years in prison for a homicide that he did not commit due to the defendants' fabrication of evidence. The case is 1:22-cv-01029, Sanders v. County of Kern et al.

California

August 16, 2022, 3:09 PM