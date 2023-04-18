Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a data breach class action against Cerebral Medical Group and Cerebral Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal health and personal identifiable information of millions of patients. The suit is backed by Cole & Van Note and the Srourian Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-02880, Sanders v. Cerebral Medical Group et al.

April 18, 2023, 5:19 AM

Rita Sanders

Cerebral Medical Group

Cerebral, Inc.

Baker & Hostetler

