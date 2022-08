Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against AP Vantage to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Hales & Strickland on behalf of William Sanders, accuses the defendant of reneging on an employment contract as the plaintiff was traveling to the new job site. The case is 3:22-cv-05048, Sanders v. AP Vantage LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 26, 2022, 7:31 PM