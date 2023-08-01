Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Michael J. Callicott and nursing home facility operator SRZ Op Lee's Summit LLC, doing business as Polaris Health and Wellness of Lee's Summit Pointe, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Donald F. McDonald Jr. on behalf of two certified nursing assistants who contend that they were subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case is 4:23-cv-00543, Sanders et al v. Michael et al.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Lakeena Williams

Laticia Sanders

defendants

Callicott Michael

Srz Op Lee's Summit, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination