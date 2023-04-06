Who Got The Work

Roetzel & Andress shareholder Barry Y. Freeman has entered an appearance for Ohio Security Systems Inc. d/b/a OSS Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Feb. 20 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a non-exempt employee who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan, is 4:23-cv-00325, Sander v. Ohio Security Systems, Inc.

Business Services

April 06, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Sander

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Ohio Security Systems, Inc

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations