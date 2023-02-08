Sanctions Sought For Lawyer Who Broke Courts Media Interview...

News From Law.com

A motion for sanctions has been filed by defense counsel against a Georgia plaintiff lawyer who gave a TV news interview about two of his cases despite one lawsuit's court having a rule prohibiting attorneys from speaking publicly about them until after they're resolved. The motion stems from an Aug. 22, 2022 interview plaintiff attorney Mark Bullman of the Isenberg & Hewitt firm in Sandy Springs gave to WSB-TV in Atlanta regarding one case each in Brooklet and Griffin.

Georgia

February 08, 2023, 5:40 PM