Sanctions Ordered After CEO Skips Deposition in MDL | Law.co...

A pharmaceutical manufacturer based in China is facing a monetary sanction in a New Jersey court for failing to make its CEO available for a deposition in multidisciplinary litigation over alleged cancer-causing contamination in the blood pressure drug Valsartan. Thomas Vanaskie, a former judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit who is now serving as a special master in the Valsartan MDL, ordered the sanctions in the case, which is being heard in federal court in Camden, New Jersey.

May 13, 2024, 6:11 PM

