Sanction Everyone? Attorneys Each Ask Court to Punish Other ...

News From Law.com

A premises-related personal injury lawsuit in Dallas has both defendants' and plaintiffs' attorneys asking a court-at-law to sanction the other side for discovery abuses. The presiding court has yet to rule but an evidentiary hearing is pending in which the defense party alleges the plaintiff has made it impossible to depose a key witness and the plaintiff alleges, among other things, defense counsel use ex parte-served subpoenas. The lawsuit, Ticourtney McMullen v. Red Bird Trails Apartments, claims McMullen's two minor children were exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning in their apartment home that caused severe injuries, including various developmental delays.

Legal Services

June 12, 2023, 3:21 PM

nature of claim: /