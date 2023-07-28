Zuffa LLC, doing business as UFC Fight Pass, on Thursday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, alleges that Zuffa enrolls consumers in an automatic UFC subscription renewal program without appropriate authorizations or disclosures in violation of California’s Automatic Renewal Law. Zuffa is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 2:23-cv-06113, Sanchez v. Zuffa, LLC, d/b/a Ufc Fight Pass.
Internet & Social Media
July 28, 2023, 6:08 AM