Removed To Federal Court

Zuffa LLC, doing business as UFC Fight Pass, on Thursday removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Reich Radcliffe & Hoover and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, alleges that Zuffa enrolls consumers in an automatic UFC subscription renewal program without appropriate authorizations or disclosures in violation of California’s Automatic Renewal Law. Zuffa is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 2:23-cv-06113, Sanchez v. Zuffa, LLC, d/b/a Ufc Fight Pass.

Internet & Social Media

July 28, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Isaiah Sanchez

defendants

Zuffa, LLC, d/b/a Ufc Fight Pass

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract