Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment class action against W.W. Grainger, a wholesale industrial supply company based in Illinois, to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Otkupman Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 1:23-cv-01028, Sanchez v. W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Wholesalers

July 11, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenyfer Farias Sanchez

Plaintiffs

Otkupman Law Firm

Otkupman Law Firm, Alc

defendants

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoke & Stewart P.C.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination