New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court concerning Sam's Choice and Great Value-brand frozen seafood products. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Pearson Warshaw LLP; and Kresch Legal Services on behalf of customers who contend that the products are labeled with a blue stamp from the Marine Stewardship Council which falsely indicates that the products have been sourced via sustainable fishing practices which do not harm marine wildlife. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01297, Sanchez v. Walmart, Inc.