Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against material handling and logistics automation company Vanderlande Industries Inc. and Kurt Hatterle to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Bibiyan Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-07040, Sanchez v. Vanderlande Industries, Inc. et al.

Business Services

September 29, 2022, 4:13 AM