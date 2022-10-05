New Suit - Employment

Surgery Partners, a national network of surgical facilities, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Kenneth C. Bordes on behalf of Lesley Sanchez, who also claims she was retaliated against for raising concerns about billing practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03678, Sanchez v. Surgery Partners, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 05, 2022, 7:36 PM