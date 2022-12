New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Snap Finance was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer; Federman & Sherwood; and Murphy Law Firm in connection with a data security incident which occurred between June and September. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00791, Sanchez v. Snap Finance et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 8:07 PM