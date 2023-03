Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance, a Nationwide company, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Property Litigation Group on behalf of Mary Sanchez. The case is 8:23-cv-00566, Sanchez v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 14, 2023, 3:21 PM