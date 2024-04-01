Keith J. Gutstein and Caitlyn C. O'Neill of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to represent Reyna Hospitality Group Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Feb. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:24-cv-01201, Sanchez v. Reyna Hospitality Group, Inc.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 01, 2024, 10:31 AM