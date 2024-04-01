Who Got The Work

Keith J. Gutstein and Caitlyn C. O'Neill of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to represent Reyna Hospitality Group Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Feb. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:24-cv-01201, Sanchez v. Reyna Hospitality Group, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 01, 2024, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Randy Sanchez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Noor A. Saab

defendants

Reyna Hospitality Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA