Republic Services, a Phoenix-based waste disposal company, was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Cleveland Lehner Cassidy on behalf of an account executive, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the company's chief operating officer about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00663, Sanchez v. Republic Services, Inc. et al.

April 18, 2023, 4:06 AM

Jeannie Sanchez

Cleveland Lehner Cassidy

Republic Services, Inc.

Republic Services Of Indiana Limited Partnership

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination