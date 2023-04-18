Republic Services, a Phoenix-based waste disposal company, was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Cleveland Lehner Cassidy on behalf of an account executive, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the company's chief operating officer about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00663, Sanchez v. Republic Services, Inc. et al.
Business Services
April 18, 2023, 4:06 AM