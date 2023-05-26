Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Quest Diagnostics and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Crosner Legal on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-04091, Sanchez v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated et al.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Hector Omar Sanchez

defendants

Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, Inc.,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness, LLC

Quest Diagnostics Tb, LLC

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches