Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against PRC-Desoto International Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Bhatti Law Firm on behalf of a former chemical coordinator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 3:23-cv-01754, Sanchez v. Prc-Desoto International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 07, 2023, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Nora Sanchez

The Bhatti Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Prc-Desoto International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination