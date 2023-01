Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against land surveyor Millman Surveying Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by attorney Edward Antonino on behalf of Michael Sanchez. The case is 8:23-cv-00009, Sanchez v. Millman Surveying, Inc. et al.

California

January 04, 2023, 5:23 PM