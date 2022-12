Who Got The Work

Bryn Goodman and Nicole E. Price of Fox Rothschild have entered appearances for Madcadi Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Nov. 3 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:22-cv-06695, Sanchez v. Madcadi, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 5:39 AM