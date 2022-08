New Suit

Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Social Services on Friday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Patrizia Sanchez. The complaint seeks the appointment of a state agency to provide foster care services for the plaintiff's minor grandchildren. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01091, Sanchez et al. v. Johnson et al.

Government

August 26, 2022, 6:41 PM