New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court over its active head restraint system. The lawsuit, brought by the Payne Mitchell Law Group on behalf of a passenger in a 2016 Jeep Compass, contends that the headrest spontaneously deployed striking the rear of the plaintiff's head causing severe injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00326, Sanchez v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

March 16, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Hadear Sanchez

Plaintiffs

Payne Mitchell Law Group

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims