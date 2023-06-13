Removed To Federal Court

DSV Solutions, a rail freight transportation and logistics company, on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Koul Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not reimbursed for business expenses, were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. DSV is represented by FordHarrison. The case is 5:23-cv-01112, Sanchez v. Dsv Solutions, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 13, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Sanchez

defendants

Dsv Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination