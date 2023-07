Removed To Federal Court

Dolex Dollar Express on Wednesday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, claims wage-and-hour violations. The defendant is represented by FordHarrison. The case is 2:23-cv-05848, Sanchez v. Dolex Dollar Express, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 19, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriela De La Rosa Sanchez

defendants

Dolex Dollar Express, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination