Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Doll Amir & Eley on Friday removed a lawsuit against Capital One to California Central District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Veronica Sanchez, accuses the defendant of closing the plaintiff's account due to a billing error. The case is 2:23-cv-04758, Sanchez v. Capital One Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 16, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Sanchez

defendants

Capital One Inc.

defendant counsels

Doll Amir & Eley LLP

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws