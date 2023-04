Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin & Robb removed a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday against BMW Group and BMW of North America to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was filed by Hunt Law Firm and Hinkle Law Offices on behalf of Noah Sanchez, who claims severe injuries from defective airbags. Bowman and Brooke also represent the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00330, Sanchez v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Automotive

April 18, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Noah Sanchez

Plaintiffs

Lee R Hunt

Hunt Law Firm

Hinkle Law Offices

defendants

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BMW Group

BMW of North America, LLC

BMW Group USA

BMW US Holding Corp

defendant counsels

Rodey Law

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims