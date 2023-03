Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Uber and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of David J. Kresman on behalf of Hilda Sanchez. The defendants are also represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson and the Law Offices of Dennis C. Bartling. The case is 1:23-cv-02684, Sanchez v. Annor et al.

Technology

March 31, 2023, 8:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Hilda Sanchez

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Charles K. Annor

Elizabeth Annor

Portier-NY, LLC

Raiser-NY, LLC.

Uber Eats

Uber USA, LLC.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision