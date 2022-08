New Suit - Employment

Alcon, the Texas-based eye care company, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, which alleges discrimination on the basis of religion and national origin, was brought by Seacord Law on behalf of Gregory Sanchez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02336, Sanchez v. Alcon Vision LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 24, 2022, 7:21 PM