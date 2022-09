Who Got The Work

NBC Universal Media has tapped attorneys Ricardo F. Casellas and Natalia Del Mar Morales-Echeverria of Casellas Aclover & Burgos to fight a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Puerto Rico District Court by Navarro Attorneys at Law and attorney Eric Ruben Huertas Morales on behalf of Valerie Rodriguez-Erazo and Elias Sanchez-Sifonte. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach, is 3:22-cv-01444, Sanchez-Sifonte et al v. Fonseca et al.