Sanchez-Medina Eyes Priorities After Rising to Florida Bar P...

The Florida Bar president-elect designate intends to bridge the gap between litigators and transactional attorneys when he leads the association to accomplish access to justice and mental health reform initiatives. Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a partner at SMGQ Law in Miami, considers himself an outsider of sorts, as nearly all bar presidents have specialized in litigation—including President Gary S. Lesser and President-elect F. Scott Westheimer, each of whom have thriving personal injury practices.

Government

December 20, 2022, 1:23 PM