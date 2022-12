Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Ford F-150. The case is 2:22-cv-09047, Sanchez Lopez v. Ford Motor Company.