Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Mama Management USA to California Central District Court. The suit, filed Aegis Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-04868, Sanchez, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Mama Management USA, LLC.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Alonso Sanchez, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated

defendants

Mama Management USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination