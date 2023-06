New Suit - Real Property

Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-05542, Sanborn v. NewRez LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 17, 2023, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Brent D Sanborn

defendants

Countrywide Home Loans Inc

The Bank of New York Mellon

Aldridge Pite LLP

Clear Recon Corp

Does 1-99

NewRez LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action