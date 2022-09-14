Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Wednesday removed a class action against Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, to Illinois Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed by attorney Arthur C. Czaja and other counsel on behalf of individuals who received a letter from the defendant that was allegedly deceptive about the amount of debt owed. The case is 1:22-cv-04999, Sanak v. Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 7:03 PM