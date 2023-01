New Suit - ERISA

Guardian Life Insurance was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in California Central District Court over disability benefit claims. The suit was brought by DarrasLaw on behalf of Ali Sanabria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00490, Sanabria v. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 5:00 PM