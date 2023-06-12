Attorneys from Paul Hastings and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for 2seventy bio Inc., bluebird bio Inc. and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 27 in Massachusetts District Court by Fox Rothschild and Horton Legal Strategies, accuses the defendants of violating a settlement agreement arising from a trade secrets dispute over a gene therapy vector. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:23-cv-10919, San Rocco Therapeutics, LLC v. Leschly et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 12, 2023, 4:31 AM