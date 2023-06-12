Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Paul Hastings and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for 2seventy bio Inc., bluebird bio Inc. and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 27 in Massachusetts District Court by Fox Rothschild and Horton Legal Strategies, accuses the defendants of violating a settlement agreement arising from a trade secrets dispute over a gene therapy vector. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:23-cv-10919, San Rocco Therapeutics, LLC v. Leschly et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 12, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

San Rocco Therapeutics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

2seventy bio, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Mitchell Finer

Nick Leschly

Philip Reilly

Third Rock Ventures, LLC

defendant counsels

Paul Hastings

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Paul Hastings Lllp

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims