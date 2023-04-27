New Suit - Contract

San Rocco Therapeutics f/k/a Errant Gene Therapeutics filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 2seventy bio Inc., bluebird bio Inc. and other defendants on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild and Horton Legal Strategies, accuses the defendants of violating a settlement agreement arising from a trade secrets dispute over a gene therapy vector. The case is 1:23-cv-10919, San Rocco Therapeutics LLC v. Leschly et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 27, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

San Rocco Therapeutics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

2seventy bio, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Mitchell Finer

Nick Leschly

Philip Reilly

Third Rock Ventures, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims