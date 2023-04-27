San Rocco Therapeutics f/k/a Errant Gene Therapeutics filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 2seventy bio Inc., bluebird bio Inc. and other defendants on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild and Horton Legal Strategies, accuses the defendants of violating a settlement agreement arising from a trade secrets dispute over a gene therapy vector. The case is 1:23-cv-10919, San Rocco Therapeutics LLC v. Leschly et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 27, 2023, 6:21 PM