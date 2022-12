Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Stock Yards Bank and Trust Co. to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations, was filed by attorney Franklin S. Yudkin on behalf of San Pedro Manufacturing Corp. The case is 3:22-cv-00651, San Pedro Manufacturing Corp. v. Stock Yard Bank and Trust Co. et al.