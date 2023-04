Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duke Evett on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Wayfair to Idaho District Court. The suit was brought by the Hepworth Law Offices on behalf of a former customer service representative. The case is 1:23-cv-00180, San Nicolas v. Wayfair LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Joanne San Nicolas

Plaintiffs

Hepworth Law Offices

Jeffrey J. Hepworth, Pa & Associates

defendants

Wayfair, LLC

defendant counsels

Duke Evett, PLLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination