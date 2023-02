Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Duvera Billing Services to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by the East End Trial Group and attorney Eugene D. Frank, accuses the defendant of issuing loans and unlawfully charging fees that exceed six percent. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, San Marco et al v. Duvera Billing Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 02, 2023, 5:24 PM