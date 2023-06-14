New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Energy & Conservation Law on behalf of San Juan Citizens Alliance and the Center for Biological Diversity, seeks to block certain timber sales from the San Juan National Forest under the Salter Vegetation Management Project. The case is 1:23-cv-01501, San Juan Citizens Alliance et al. v. Padilla et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 14, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

San Juan Citizens Alliance

Plaintiffs

Energy & Conservation Law

defendants

Department of Agriculture

David Neely

Derek Padilla

Usda Forest Service

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision