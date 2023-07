Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb to California Eastern District Court. The suit, for fire damage claims, was filed by Malm Fagundes LLP on behalf of San Joaquin Delta Farms. The case is 2:23-cv-01542, San Joaquin Delta Farms v. Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

San Joaquin Delta Farms

Plaintiffs

Malm Fagundes

defendants

Chubb Agribusiness

Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company

Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company of North America

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute