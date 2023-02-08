San Joaquin County Judge Censured for Mixing Work With Perso...

News From Law.com

The Commission on Judicial Performance publicly censured a veteran San Joaquin County judge for blurring the line between his work on the bench and his creation of a related nonprofit. Judge Richard Vlavianos' misconduct "is seriously at odds with [judicial] canons and expected judicial behavior," the commission wrote in its censure order, which was made public Wednesday. The discipline is the most serious that commissioners can hand down short of removing a judge from office.

California

February 08, 2023, 8:00 PM