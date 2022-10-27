San Joaquin County Judge Censured for DUI | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A San Joaquin County Superior Court judge was censured by the state's judicial watchdog agency after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. The Commission on Judicial Performance's censure of Judge Michael J. Mulvihill Jr. is the most serious punishment that can be handed down against a bench officer short of removal. The commission cited Mulvihill's previously discipline-free record, his now-regular attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and the fact that he self-reported his DUI arrest in its unanimous decision to censure him.

California

October 27, 2022, 6:01 PM