Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman & Canoles on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Inpsec Facility Group to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McGuireWoods on behalf of cooking sauce maker San-J International, which claims over $52 million in damages due to the defendant's alleged abandonment of a factory expansion project. The case is 3:23-cv-00284, San-J International, Inc. v. Inpsec Facility Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

San-J International, Inc.

defendants

Inpsec Facility Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract