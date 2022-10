Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers for the city and county of San Francisco said they need $8.1 billion to fix the region's opioid crisis, an amount Walgreens called "wildly excessive." That's according to trial briefs filed ahead of a second phase of trial to determine how much Walgreens, found liable on Aug. 10, should pay San Francisco in abatement funds. At a hearing, a Walgreens attorney said he planned to challenge billions of dollars in the proposal.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 27, 2022, 4:12 PM