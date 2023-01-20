San Francisco Judge Approves Juuls $255M Class Action Settle...

News From Law.com

A San Francisco judge preliminarily approved Juul's $255 million class action settlement on Friday. The settlement, which addresses economic damages by customers, is part of a global agreement Juul reached last month to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought by individuals, school districts, government entities and others. U.S. District Judge William Orrick did, however, ask questions about a "very expensive" proposed notice and settlement administration program and $76.5 million in attorney fees, which he called "on the higher end."

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 5:11 PM